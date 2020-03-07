City ordinance: McAllen residents to pickup leaves on property to prevent drainage issues

MCALLEN – McAllen officials will be enforcing a city ordinance by asking residents to clean up the leaves and trash on their property.

Officials say it’s the season for trees to shed. When the leaves fall, they make their way down curbs and into the drains – something residents should be stopping. McAllen Public Works wants to make sure only rain goes down the drains.

Delilah Martinez, storm water manager at McAllen Public Works, says there has been an ordinance in place since Jan. 2019, requiring residents to maintain the area from their property to the center line of the street or alley.

