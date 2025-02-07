Civil War history exhibit now open at Fort Ringgold in Rio Grande City
A Civil War history exhibit is now open in Rio Grande City.
It's at the Fort Ringgold multipurpose center. The exhibit showcases the stories of local soldiers and battles that happened in the Rio Grande Valley.
Officials say union soldiers were stationed at Fort Ringgold before confederate soldiers from Virginia took it over.
Officials say it's important for the Valley to know its history.
"It's a big interest to a lot of folks here, because we don't learn that in our history books. We learn about the upper states of the Confederacy, but we forget that we had a role here as well," Revive Fort Ringgold President Ross Barrera said.
The exhibit was put together by local historians and University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley history professors.
It's free to tour and will be open through May 30.
