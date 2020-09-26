Clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine underway in the Valley

Clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine are underway in the Rio Grande Valley.

"The vaccine for COVID is available currently in the Valley," said Dr. Michael Dobbs, the chief medical officer at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. "And what I mean by that is: that it's available through clinical research trials."

Clinical trials come with risks.

"Any time that you're doing research of a drug or a vaccine, there's the risk of the unknown," Dobbs said.

Dobbs knows the risks firsthand: His wife is participating in a clinical trial for the coronavirus vaccine.

