Clippers take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers (49-23, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Dallas Mavericks (43-32, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Los Angeles leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Clippers won the previous meeting 130-122. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory and Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points in the loss for Dallas.

The Mavericks are 27-20 in Western Conference games. Dallas has a 27-12 record against opponents under .500.

The Clippers are 32-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has an 8-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Mavericks. Porzingis is averaging 21.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Leonard has shot 47% and is averaging 27.1 points for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 17.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 31.3% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 119 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points on 48.2% shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 120.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: out (calf).

