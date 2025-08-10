Closing arguments set for Alton murder trial

Closing arguments in the murder trial against Jesus Bernal are set for next week.

Bernal is accused of beating 45-year-old Andres Meza to death back in 2023 in Alton. Police say Meza was found lying on the street with injuries to his face.

A second person, Amy Villanueva, was also arrested in connection to the murder. She and Bernal allegedly assaulted Meza and were initially arrested for aggravated assault.

Their charges were upgraded to murder after Meza died.