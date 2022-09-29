Cocaine package worth more than $1 million washed ashore on South Padre Island
The Cameron County Park Rangers and the Cameron County Sheriff's Department are investigating a "white powdery substance" that washed up on shore at South Padre Island Thursday, according to a news release from the Cameron County Park Ranger Division.
At approximately 11:57 a.m., Cameron County Park Rangers received an anonymous phone call in reference to a package that washed up on shore.
Upon further investigation, the contents of the package tested positive for cocaine, according to the news release.
The cocaine totaled an amount of 41.6 kilos and a street value of $1,040.000.
An investigation continues.
