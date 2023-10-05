Cold front impacts South Padre Island Sandcastle Days

The first cold front of the fall arrived Thursday, the same day as the start of the 35th annual South Padre Island Sandcastle Days competition.

Sue McGrew of Seattle is one of a dozen sandcastle makers participating in the competition. She said the rain and wind put a pause on her sandcastle plans as she finds a way to protect her progress.

“I might wrap ‘em with a little film plastic so they're not being eaten away during the night,” McGrew said.

While the weather makes it harder for the finer details to be added to the sandcastles, Christy Atkinson said the rain can actually be a benefit.

“The water sometimes helps,” Atkinson said of her sandcastle. “I didn't get a chance to spray it with any rain protectant so it's taken a bit of a hit on texture, but I can fix it!"

Those participating in the sandcastle competition say they’re hoping for the return of sunshine on South Padre Island.

