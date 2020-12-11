Cold sea water temperatures paralyzing sea turtles, one Valley organization nursing them back to health

As temperatures drop, the cold sea water could kill a sea turtle, one Valley organization is helping save them.

"The turtle is awake. They are alive, but they are unable to move," Wendy Knight of Sea Turtle Inc. said. "They're essentially paralyzed. They can't raise their head to draw a breath and they will drown."

Sea Turtle Inc. is stepping in to help other organizations in the north, dealing with the same issue.

