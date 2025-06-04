Cold storage warehouse coming soon to Pharr

The company From Mexico broke ground on the project Tuesday and the warehouse will be located in the produce district on South Palm Drive.

One of the company's partners says there is a growing demand for cross-border distribution of products.

"We're going to create more jobs, and fortunately we've found great talent here in the Valley, so we believe there's great synergy to build this facility," From Mexico cold storage associate Hector Garcia said.

The new facility will feature 10 loading docks and temperature-controlled storage.