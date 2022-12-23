Cold weather impacting holiday travel

Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, but the winter weather is already affecting air travel throughout the country.

More than 3,000 domestic flights were cancelled as of early Friday morning, and that number is only expected to go up throughout the day.

Those cancellations are affecting people leaving from the McAllen International Airport.

People waiting in the airport told Channel 5 News they’re worried about their flights being delayed or canceled because of the freeze. Some of the travelers have said that’s happened to their flights.

Airport officials say passengers are being warned that there's a high chance that their flight might be canceled if they have are heading to a place that has strong snow.