Cold weather impacting turtles along the Valley’s coastline

5 hours 16 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, January 22 2022 Jan 22, 2022 January 22, 2022 6:56 PM January 22, 2022 in News - Local

The cold weather impacted wildlife along the Valley's coastlines. 

Sea Turtle Inc. said they're currently caring for nine "patients" at their facility tonight.

This is a big change from last year, when thousands of sea turtles were being housed in different locations across South Padre Island.

The first four cold-stunned turtles came in Thursday afternoon, with the other turtles coming in the following day. 

The animals become cold stunned when sea surface water temperatures dip below about 54 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Officials at Sea Turtle Inc. said they hope rising water temperatures will keep more turtles from being admitted.

