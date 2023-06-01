Colombian nationals deported by plane at Harlingen International Airport

Immigration officials continue to fly out migrants, who crossed into the country between ports without permission.

"These measures that we have taken to combine again consequences for unlawful entry with the expansion of lawful pathways into the U.S. are working," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Blas Nunez-Neto said.

ICE immigration officials deported over 100 Colombian nationals back to their home country Thursday morning.

The plane in Harlingen included 28 Colombian nationals. They were all detained by Border Patrol for entering the country illegally, and did not have any legal reasoning to stay in the United States.

Under Title 8, they'll be deported and will be banned from the United States for the next five years, and won't be able to start any immigration process during those years.

The plane is being sent to Alexandria, Louisiana where there is another detention center and the plane is expected to have a total of 100 Colombian nationals that are all going to be sent back to Colombia.