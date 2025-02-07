Colombian plane spotted leaving Harlingen airport

A plane belonging to the Colombian government was spotted Thursday leaving the Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

Three government buses were also spotted in the area while officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were around.

Channel 5 News cameras captured the plane’s departure, but no one was spotted getting on or off the buses.

The plane was spotted over a week after the deportation flights between the U.S. and Colombia resumed following a dispute between the two countries that nearly led to a trade war.

According to The Associated Press, the dispute started after Colombian President Gustavo Petro turned back two U.S. military flights carrying more than 100 migrants who had been expelled from the United States.

The deportation flights resumed after Petro asked the United States to establish protocols that ensured the "dignified treatment" of expelled migrants.

Channel 5 News is working to confirm if the flight seen in Harlingen was a deportation flight. Check back for updates.