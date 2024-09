Color fun run to benefit Sunny Glen Children’s Home

The Sunny Glen Children’s Home in San Benito will hold their 10th annual Incredible Kidz Color Fun Run.

The event is set for Saturday, September 14 at 8 a.m. at McKelvey Park in Harlingen — located at 1325 S. 77 Sunshine Strip.

More information is available online.

