Combes man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child

Jose Resendez. Photo Credit via Combes Police Department

A 39-year-old man was arrested by the Combes Police Department following an investigation of child sexual abuse, the department announced Saturday.

Jose Isabel Resendez was arrested Wednesday after an 11-year-old child made an outcry of sexual abuse against Resendez, according to a news release from the Combes Police Department.

“The abuse continued over three years and occurred each time the victim was at Resendez’s home in Combes,” the release stated. “After investigators interviewed Resendez, he made a statement admitting to sexually abusing the victim.”

Resendez remains in custody at the Cameron County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He faces up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 on the 1st-degree felony charge of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child under 14.