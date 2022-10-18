Commissioners discussing utility rate change for Brownsville PUB customers

Brownsville city commissioners are currently discussing the utility rates for customers with the Brownsville Public Utilities Board.

The meeting began Tuesday evening.

The proposed rate change arrives ahead of schedule in the wake of that forensic audit that alleged Brownsville PUB overcharged customers for a project that never got off the ground.

The extra fees were reportedly to fund that failed project.

Brownsville PUB board members voted to place CEO John Brucaik on a 60-day paid leave as a result of the audit.

“In light of the audit, in light of what we've heard over the last couple of weeks, we felt that the right thing to do was to go ahead and immediately push that up,” Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said of the utility rate discussions. “So we'll be pushing that up about five months."

City commissioners will also discuss the forensic audit during executive session.