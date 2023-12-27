Common-law husband identified as suspect in death of Donna woman

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A 49-year-old man is wanted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office in connection with the death of his common-law wife.

Ismael Terrazas Diaz was identified as the suspect in the death of 49-year-old Maria De La Carmen De Anda, who was found early Wednesday morning covered in a blanket, lying in a pool of blood at an apartment in Donna, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Gideon Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, where they found De Anda following a "domestic dispute" with Diaz, the release stated.

De Anda's vehicle was missing from the residence and was later found parked near the Hidalgo Port of Entry, where surveillance footage showed Diaz crossing into Mexico.

An arrest warrant is pending for Diaz, the release stated.

Those with any information regarding the investigation are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.