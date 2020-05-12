Community children of Weslaco church stay creative amid pandemic

Keeping children connected is the goal for a Rio Grande Valley church.

The pastor, Raymond Sanchez, from First Baptist Church in Weslaco and his three daughters create weekly videos of engaging activities for children in their community.

From puppet shows, skits and virtual games shows, they’re continuing their church’s kids club online.

“We used to do treehouse club every Wednesday after school, but then the coronavirus started. We couldn’t do it anymore," said Anabella Sanchez.

"And we still wanted to teach the word of God,” said Sophia Sanchez.

Now, children in the community send in their videos and with the help of the pastor, the girls upload episodes to their YouTube channel.

Watch the video above for the full story.