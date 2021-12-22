Community comes together after Harlingen restaurant fire

The owner and staff at Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza in Harlingen is still coming to grips with the devastating fire that left the restaurant at a total loss Monday.

The early morning fire left many people without work, just days before Christmas.

On Tuesday, the community showed its support to the restaurant. Reyna's BBQ donated their proceeds to Stefano's, and the city of Harlingen offered up the convention center to help them keep offering up food and smiles.

Manager Christine Castillo says they were able to recover the catering portion of the restaurant along with a food truck, so they're hoping that will let them keep offering food to the community for the time being.