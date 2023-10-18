Community mourns slain San Benito police officer

A community is remembering the 54-year-old San Benito police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Flags were flown at half-staff in honor of San Benito police Lt. Milton Resendez, who spent over 30 years as a police officer.

“This was a great man that served this community to the highest for over 32 years, so they're feeling the pain,” Jimmy Manrrique — a relative of Resendez — said.

Resendez spent 26 years working with the San Benito Police Department.

"It's hard right now, we lost one of our own,” San Benito police Chief Mario Perea said.

Resendez succumbed to his injuries following a shooting that stemmed from a Tuesday police chase in South Padre Island.

Two men identified as Rodrigo Axel Espinoza Valdez, a Mexican citizen, and 18-year-old Rogelio Martínez from Brownsville were arrested and charged in connection with Resendez’s death.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned on multiple charges, including capital murder, on Thursday, Oct. 19.

“From conversations we had with him, he was going to finish his career here with us,” Perea said. “[Resendez] was a great guy… everybody liked him, everybody got along with him."

Resendez leaves behind a wife, and a mourning community.

Funeral services for Lt. Resendez are still being set.

