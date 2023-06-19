Community offers support after crosswalks painted in support of Pride Month are vandalized

Police are still investigating after two rainbow-colored crosswalks in Brownsville were vandalized over the weekend.

Brownsville police are working to find out who is responsible, and city officials offered a message of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It wasn't a surprise when it happened, and I knew with two crosswalks cropping up this year, that would likely embolden those people who don't like the gay community," City Commissioner Roy De Los Santos said.

The two crosswalks are along 10th Street, one on Adams Street and the other on Washington Street.

"But we're telling the community, don't give up. The rainbow always shines through," LGBTQ Task Force Vice Chair Cesar Villarreal said.

Vandals painted the rainbow-colored crosswalks white sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The Brownsville Police Department is investigating and are looking at surveillance footage from businesses and street cameras.

The crosswalks were painted to commemorate Pride Month. Villarreal says while the vandalism may not seem like a big deal to some, to the LGBTQ+ community, they feel targeted.

"What happened this past weekend, a lot of us feel like we went back a few years. Some of us feel, me personally, I feel like I went back to my high school years when I had to watch the corner and protect myself and not be who I truly was," Villarreal said.

De Los Santos says he is hoping to get the both crosswalks repainted. When they were first painted, it cost them just over $3,500, that includes the material and labor.

But some businesses and people have offered to repaint the sidewalk and cover the cost. They are still waiting to get the ok from the city to move forward.

Those with any information that may help police find out who vandalized the sidewalks can call (956) 546-8477.