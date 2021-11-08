Community Remembers Victims in Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway Collapse

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND- It's been 18 years since the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway collapsed between South Padre Island and Port Isabel.

Eight people died after a barge smashed into a support piling, creating a gap at the bridge's highest point.

Portions of the bridge fell into the water, bringing cars along with them.

The incident happened in 2001, just four days after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Three people managed to survive.

Sunday, city leaders and community members joined together for a moment of remembrance.

