Comunidad: Evento 'Space Fest 2024' en Brownsville
Alexa Perez y Mali Montes visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al evento 'Space Fest 2024', el cual se realizará este viernes 31 de mayo en Brownsville desde las 6 de la tarde hasta las 10 de la noche.
El evento tendrá variedad de comidas y bebidas, DJ y música en vivo, fuegos artificiales, concurso de disfraces espaciales, exhibiciones de robótica, regalos gratis, entre otras sorpresas.
Ubicación del evento: 923 E. Washington St. Brownsville.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
