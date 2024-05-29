x

Comunidad: Evento 'Space Fest 2024' en Brownsville

6 hours 33 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2024 May 29, 2024 May 29, 2024 8:42 AM May 29, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Alexa Perez y Mali Montes visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al evento 'Space Fest 2024', el cual se realizará este viernes 31 de mayo en Brownsville desde las 6 de la tarde hasta las 10 de la noche. 

El evento tendrá variedad de comidas y bebidas, DJ y música en vivo, fuegos artificiales, concurso de disfraces espaciales, exhibiciones de robótica, regalos gratis, entre otras sorpresas. 

Ubicación del evento: 923 E. Washington St. Brownsville. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

