Comunidad: Happy Tails brinda productos artesanales para sus mascotas

Friday, September 08 2023 10:18 AM in Noticias RGV

En Comunidad, la propetaria de Happy Tails, Daniela González, informa acerca de su negocio donde ofrece accesorios y productos artesanales como pañuelos, correas y collares. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

