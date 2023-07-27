Comunidad: Pediatric Plus Family Foundation realiza segundo evento anual ante el regreso a clases
En Comunidad, Lupita De La Paz visita nuestros estudios para informar sobre el segundo Back to School Bash anual que estará realizando la fundación de Pediatric Plus Family, el aproximante 29 de julio.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Santa Rosa ISD student killed in shooting to be honored with candlelight...
-
Extreme heat causing health concerns for South Texas cattle
-
Pet of the Week: Zoe, Red Heeler
-
Man sustains head injury after being struck by vehicle outside Stripes store...
-
Residents of Palmview can give input for new all-inclusive park
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals