Comunidad: Pediatric Plus Family Foundation realiza segundo evento anual ante el regreso a clases

2 hours 30 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, July 27 2023 Jul 27, 2023 July 27, 2023 6:34 PM July 27, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Comunidad, Lupita De La Paz visita nuestros estudios para informar sobre el segundo Back to School Bash anual que estará realizando la fundación de Pediatric Plus Family, el aproximante 29 de julio.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

