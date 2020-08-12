CON MI GENTE: A Harlingen man moves history

A Harlingen man is now reminiscing on how he moved some of Harlingen’s most historic buildings back in 1989.

Encarnacion "Chon" Santillan, the owner of Chon's Transfer, said he moved Harlingen’s first hospital, The Paso Real Stagecoach Inn and the home of Lon C. Hill, the founder of Harlingen.

All three buildings are now side by side on the grounds of Harlingen’s Arts and Heritage Museum.

Watch the video for the full story.