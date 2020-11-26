CON MI GENTE: Adriana Guerra, Helstrom actress
Adriana Guerra initially told her family that she wanted to be an engineer.
Deep down, though, Guerra wanted to become an actress.
Guerra, who graduated from McAllen High School in 2012, realized her dream — and she's now a supporting actress in Helstrom, a streaming television show available on Hulu.
Watch the video for the full story.
