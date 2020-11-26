x

CON MI GENTE: Adriana Guerra, Helstrom actress

November 26, 2020
By: Rick Diaz

Adriana Guerra initially told her family that she wanted to be an engineer.

Deep down, though, Guerra wanted to become an actress.

Guerra, who graduated from McAllen High School in 2012, realized her dream — and she's now a supporting actress in Helstrom, a streaming television show available on Hulu.

