CON MI GENTE: Guadalupe-El Torero Church
A pioneer church is now the latest victim of Hurricane Hanna.
Built in the 1920's, the Guadalupe-El Torero Church served the surrounding rural area near the Hidalgo and Starr County boundaries.
This year marks its 100th anniversary and the iconic church is showing its age.
For more information watch the video above.
