CON MI GENTE: Meet the author of the 'Pete's Purpose' children's book

D'Ann Loop is a retired school teacher but that doesn't mean she's stopped giving lessons.

Loop is the author of Pete’s Purpose – a story about how Pete the peacock is disliked by the other animals on the farm.

The animals even have a night meeting to discuss their displeasure, Loop says.

In the end of the story, Pete actually becomes a hero.

Because of the coronavirus situation, Loop has not been able to make any book signing events to promote her book.

Depending on how schools re-open in the fall, she may try virtual reading to the students, Loop explains.

