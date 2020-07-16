CON MI GENTE: Meet the author of the 'Pete's Purpose' children's book
D'Ann Loop is a retired school teacher but that doesn't mean she's stopped giving lessons.
Loop is the author of Pete’s Purpose – a story about how Pete the peacock is disliked by the other animals on the farm.
The animals even have a night meeting to discuss their displeasure, Loop says.
In the end of the story, Pete actually becomes a hero.
Because of the coronavirus situation, Loop has not been able to make any book signing events to promote her book.
Depending on how schools re-open in the fall, she may try virtual reading to the students, Loop explains.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Persistent rumors about statewide lockdown aren't grounded in fact
-
Donna ISD may spend $3.7 million on wireless communication towers, providing internet...
-
CON MI GENTE: Meet the author of the 'Pete's Purpose' children's book
-
Concerned about the coronavirus, some parents consider homeschooling
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Creative Arts Studio