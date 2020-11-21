Concerned about the coronavirus, Alamo stops issuing garage sale permits

Concerned about the coronavirus, the city of Alamo is temporarily halting the issuance of garage sale permits.

Alamo received complaints about people at garage sales not wearing masks, said Alamo City Manager Bobby Salinas.

"We did receive complaints from citizens," Salinas said. "They did see that people were not wearing masks, that they were gathered closely together. They just simply were not complying with CDC guidelines."

The last garage sale permits issued by the city will expire on Sunday.

The Alamo flea market, however, remains open.

"The flea market is considered — it's an outdoor retail business," Salinas said. "Garage sales are basically a private person getting rid of some of their stuff."

Alamo works closely with the flea market to monitor compliance with health guidelines.

Watch the video for the full story.