Concerned citizens report potential abuse of horses, Hidalgo County cowboy says no worries

Several Hidalgo County residents spotted horses tied up and appearing thin.

Teo Martinez, the Hidalgo County cowboy, says citizens were concerned about potential animal abuse, but he says they don’t have to worry about cruelty. He explained the pandemic is playing a role in why horses are turning up looking skinner than usual.

The cowboy said it’s because the horses are being fed hay, not horse feed.

Martinez says with unemployment so high, people aren’t able to buy feed for their animals, which helps to maintain their fat.

He says if people suspect any kind of animal abuse, they should call their local police department.

