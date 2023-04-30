Concerned patient speaks on conditions at McAllen Medical Center following severe weather

A San Juan man, Leonel Garcia, is a concerned patient at McAllen Medical Center.

According to him, the hospital was impacted by Friday's storm and his hospital room is without air conditioning.

"No rooms have power, just the hallways have power," Garcia said. "There are no patients out in the hallway, everybody's in the rooms, and they have no A/C."

Garcia is at the center because he says he had a stroke on Easter Sunday and has been at the hospital ever since.

South Texas Health System's Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda did release the following statement:

"South Texas Health System's 11 facilities remain open and operational following [Friday's] torrential storms. STHS McAllen is currently on generator power, but operations have not been greatly impacted. South Texas Health System staff continue to provide quality, compassionate care at its facilities. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the storms."