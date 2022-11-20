Concerns rise over potential migrant camps

Many Venezuelan migrants who were sent back to Mexico are outside in the cold, they are just south of Brownsville in Matamoros.

Pedro Mora and other Venezuelan migrants, who were kicked back across the border into Mexico, thought they were going to be able to get asylum in the US.

"Before you know it, they were having us walk back onto Mexican soil," Mora said.

Mora, along with hundreds of other Venezuelans, were expelled to Matamoros because of Title 42. They crossed into the US through Cuidad Juarez near El Paso.

Felicia Rangel Samponaro, Director of Local Aid Group, the Sidewalk School, says with more people asking for asylum at the border, shelters in Mexico are at capacity.

"We know it's cold outside, and we know the flow of migrants is going up," Casa Del Migrante Matamoros official Jose Luis Elias said.

Since Venezuelans have been expelled in mid-October, the line outside the Casa de Migrante in Matamoros is growing and growing. Many of these people have nowhere to spend the night.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of Matamoros to learn more about their plans on handling the growing migrant population. Channel 5 News is waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, migrants like Mora hope a resolution will come soon.

"We are all trying to get asylum because we want a better future, not to be prosecuted or feel threatened," Mora said.