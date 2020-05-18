Condo owners start filing insurance claims after South Padre Island fire

In the aftermath of a major fire on South Padre Island, people who owned units in Gulf Point Condominiums building "B" are starting to file insurance claims.

No amount of money, though, can replace the memories that members of the Davalos family lost.

Jenny Davalos said her grandfather purchased a condo in the building, which became a gathering place for the family.

"Materialistic things can be replaced. But it's the meaning that that property had to us," Davalos said. "And the meaning that it had to my grandfather. My grandfather was very proud of that property. It was a huge accomplishment for him."

