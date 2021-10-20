Congressional district lines may shift in parts of Rio Grande Valley

With congressional district lines possibly shifting, some political experts believe that the Rio Grande Valley could be within Republican reach.

Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, says Hidalgo County, which is a traditionally Democrat stronghold, could become a political battleground during the next presidential elections, along with other top national-level races.

This comes after Texas lawmakers on Tuesday approved redrawn U.S. House maps, which are areas represented by members of Congress in Washington. Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign off on the changes, the Associated Press reported.

"We're likely to see a lot of national money, a lot of ads and a lot of work by national Republicans and national Democrats,” Jones said.

Some of the changes that could be seen with U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar's district is that he would no longer be representing Mission, or western Hidalgo County. Cuellar's newly drawn district would include only Starr County and counties north leading to San Antonio.

One local organization is making sure people take part in all elections. They say these district changes should motivate people even more.

“And also make sure that the elected official that is being assigned to the particular region is someone that represents the community," said Carlos Martinez, ACCT Now director.