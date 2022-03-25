Congressman Filemon Vela resigning early
Congressman Filemon Vela will not finish his final term as a U.S. Representative.
Vela, who's been in office since the creation of Texas' 34th Congressional district in 2012, had announced last year he wouldn't seek re-election.
Vela will be leaving office nearly nine months early to take a job at a law and lobbying firm.
READ ALSO: U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela will resign early from Congress
Vela's early departure will set off a special election.
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who currently represents Texas' 15th district, is running for Vela's job.
READ ALSO: U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela introduces bill to rename Brownsville post office after fallen soldier
In a statement, Gonzalez said he intends to represent present-day TX-15 until the end of his term and will be on the ballot for TX-34 in November.
Gonzalez will run against Republican Mayra Flores.
More News
News Video
-
La Joya ISD elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching female student, placed...
-
Sheriff: Deputies find body inside burning vehicle in Hidalgo County, homicide investigation...
-
Medical experts testify on mental state of Raul Lopez
-
Sheriff: Deputies find body inside burning vehicle in Hidalgo County, homicide investigation...
-
Political experts weigh in on historic SCOTUS nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown...