Congressman Filemon Vela resigning early

Congressman Filemon Vela will not finish his final term as a U.S. Representative.

Vela, who's been in office since the creation of Texas' 34th Congressional district in 2012, had announced last year he wouldn't seek re-election.

Vela will be leaving office nearly nine months early to take a job at a law and lobbying firm.

Vela's early departure will set off a special election.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who currently represents Texas' 15th district, is running for Vela's job.

In a statement, Gonzalez said he intends to represent present-day TX-15 until the end of his term and will be on the ballot for TX-34 in November.

Gonzalez will run against Republican Mayra Flores.