Congressman Gonzalez introduces bill that would designate Harlingen airport as a port of entry

Congress members Vicente Gonzalez and Elise Stefanik introduced a bill that would designate certain airports within 30 miles of the northern or southern border as a port of entry.

The bill would affect the Valley International Airport in Harlingen. The airports in McAllen and Brownsville are already designated as ports of entry.

"As our region continues to rapidly grow, it’s essential that our airports and transportation infrastructure not only keep up with increased demand for commercial travel but also continue to support critical federal operations,” Congressman Gonzalez said in a news release. “This legislation is an investment in our future.”

The Border Airport Fairness Act would also terminate the corresponding airport's user fees, the news release added.

According to Valley International Airport Director of Aviation Marv Esterly, the airport has operated at a competitive disadvantage due to the absence of benefits routinely available to other primary commercial service airports located along the U.S. border for years.

“Securing a designated Port of Entry (PoE) is essential to expanding our access to critical U.S. Customs services and offering greater international travel options to the residents of the Rio Grande Valley,” Esterly said. “We deeply appreciate Congressman Gonzalez’s leadership and steadfast support in championing this vital initiative for our airport and community.”

Elise Stefanik, a congresswoman who represents New York and introduced the bill alongside Gonzalez, said it would help meeting the transportation needs of Upstate New York and north County families.