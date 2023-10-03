Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked at gunpoint in Washington

Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint Monday night in Washington, D.C., according to his chief of staff.

Cuellar's chief of staff, Jacob Hochberg, confirmed the carjacking in a statement to Channel 5 News.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, three armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle,” the statement read. “Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle.”

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. confirmed to ABC News that a carjacking occurred, but did not provide details of the carjacking victim.

Cuellar represents Starr County in Washington.