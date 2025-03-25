Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz holds phone town hall meeting

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz held a town hall meeting with her constituents by phone. She represents part of Hidalgo County in Washington.

During the phone meeting, De La Cruz was asked about possible Medicaid cuts.

"We have not made any cuts. When we voted for the budget resolution that was a top line number, it was a number," De La Cruz said.

Texas State Director for UnidosUS Eric Holguin also attended the phone town hall.

"I was not able to get a question in," Holguin said.

He had a question about her stance on federal programs, but his question went to a queue.

"People have legitimate concerns about Medicaid, SNAP Medicare and none of those were really addressed," Holguin said.

During the phone call town hall, the congresswoman's team picked questions that the congresswoman says are "questions that all of the district is interested in."

During the town hall, Channel 5 News also tried to ask a question, but we were also placed in the queue.

Holguin says UnidosUS has requested an in-person town hall with the congresswoman to try and have a transparent question and answer session.

"We urge her to have an in-person town hall where we can have a respectful conversation, and she has an opportunity to explain why she votes a certain way," Holguin said.

De La Cruz says since she was elected into the 118th Congress, she has chosen town halls by phone because of the size of her district.

District 15 runs from Hidalgo County north along parts of U.S. 281 and ends near San Antonio.

"I cannot do a town hall in each city, so this allows me to touch everybody at one time," De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz responded to concern voters may have about phone call town halls having vetted questions.

"Unfortunately, sometimes people get in the queue, and they have ill intentions and others are intentional and sincerely wanting to have clarity and information," De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz also responded to people's concerns that phone call town halls can deprive people from interacting with her and having their voices heard.

"Well...we are here to serve our community, and I am so proud of the work we have done in the district. We have two staffed offices that are always, I shouldn't say always, but that are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.," De La Cruz said.

University of Texas San Antonio Political Science Professor Jon Taylor says more Republican leaders are moving toward virtual town halls. One reason he believes is so to avoid the tough questions.

"If you are engaging in this type of behavior, it suggests to me, that you are afraid of your constituents, and you are afraid to somehow be able to provide answers," Taylor said.

Taylor says this format of town halls can also lead to mistrust.

"Here is the problem, you do this long enough, people are going to get cynical and believe politicians are not representing them, or their best interest, and they believe they have something to hide," Taylor said.

At the end of the town hall, people who were unable to get a question in, were prompted to leave a voicemail.

Watch the video above for the full story.