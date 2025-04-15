Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Qué hacer ante una detención con una solicitud pendiente?
La abogada Susana Silva nos explica sobre una situación que preocupa a muchas personas en proceso de inmigración: ¿Si soy detenido por un oficial de inmigración y tengo una solicitud pendiente, esto previene ser deportado?
Ubicación de la oficina: 103 S. 3rd St Harlingen.
Número para informes: 956 734 5086.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
