Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Qué hacer ante una detención con una solicitud pendiente?

La abogada Susana Silva nos explica sobre una situación que preocupa a muchas personas en proceso de inmigración: ¿Si soy detenido por un oficial de inmigración y tengo una solicitud pendiente, esto previene ser deportado?

Ubicación de la oficina: 103 S. 3rd St Harlingen.

Número para informes: 956 734 5086.

