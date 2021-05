Construction continues on Hidalgo County's new courthouse

Construction on Hidalgo County’s new courthouse is humming along.

The first phase is expected to be complete by July.

Nearly $150 million was budgeted for the project, which broke ground in 2018.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Hidalgo Co. Breaks Ground for New Courthouse Project

Construction on New Hidalgo Co. Courthouse Underway

New Hidalgo Co. Courthouse Construction to Divert Traffic