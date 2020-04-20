Construction crews temporarily close parts of frontage road in preparation for interchange project

KRGV File Photo.

In preparation for the Interstate 2 / Interstate 69-C interchange project, construction crews will close lanes on the frontage road from Monday to Saturday.

Workers will close lanes on the frontage road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, according to a news release disseminated by the city of McAllen.

The alternating, single-lane closures will take place between Second Street in McAllen and Stewart Road in San Juan. The closures will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic.

"The closures are necessary to provide a safe work zone for the crew as they work to identify underground utilities," according to the news release.