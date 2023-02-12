Construction for new Huddle House restaurant in San Benito underway
The city of San Benito is getting the Rio Grande Valley's first Huddle House restaurant.
Ramiro Aleman, executive director for the San Benito Economic Development Department, said construction of the restaurant will start in the next two to three months
The new Huddle House restaurant will be located on the south side of I-69 at the Sam Houston Avenue exit.
Aleman said the construction and opening is expected to bring new job opportunities for people in the Valley.
