Construction for Pharr bridge expansion project set to begin in August

The city of Pharr is making progress in the expansion of their international bridge.

The city recently awarded a $47 million contract to a construction company in Mission.

The expansion project will build four additional southbound lanes on the bridge to decrease wait times on our side of the border.

There are currently three southbound lanes and one northbound lane on the bridge.

“This is going to help our international partners and our residents of Pharr,” Pharr City Manager Jonathan Flores said. “Every time you are expanding bridge operations, it is a big deal because you are going to be able to get out there a lot faster.”

Funding for construction is coming from state funds and bond money. Construction is set to start in August 2024, and it’s expected to take about 14 months to complete.