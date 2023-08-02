Construction projects underway at South Padre Island

The city of South Padre Island is making improvements to their streets.

A local construction company, RBM Construction, was hired for the reconstruction project which will add sidewalks, additional parking and improve drainage on 52 streets.

Construction is taking place on East Mars Lane between Padre Boulevard and Gulf Boulevard.

The SPI Side Street Improvement Plan will focus on three streets at a time. The city says drainage is a concern at the island and this project will help address those concerns.

"We're going to pour some curbs along the road for the water to flow whenever it rains," Superintendent for RBM Construction Juan De La Garza said.

Phase One of the project begins with reconstructing driveways.

"By changing the driveways out and having a curb and gutter and sidewalk is going to increase the drainage and it will also provide more pedestrian access," Assistant Public Works Director John Wilson said.

The improvement plan also includes widening the roads.

While construction is going on, East Mars Lane will be closed off and only residents will be allowed to enter and there will be alternative routes people can take.

The project should take about three months for completion.

For more information, contact the city at (956) 761-8157.