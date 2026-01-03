Consumer Reports: What to buy in January 2026

If you’re feeling a little sticker shock after the holidays, you’re not alone. January is usually a quieter month for sales but there are still smart ways to save if you know where to look.

Consumer Reports breaks down the best deals you can expect this month.

After the holiday rush, many of the deep discounts in November and December disappear, that’s why it’s especially important for shoppers to know what to expect.

CR closely monitors pricing trends throughout the year and has shopping tips on what big ticket items go on sale each month.

MLK weekend is the biggest sales event of the month and it’s especially good for shoppers looking to replace large appliances. You're going to see lots of sales on mostly every large appliance there is.

CR says that includes washers, dryers, dishwashers, and refrigerators – And if you’re shopping for a refrigerator, CR has found that top-freezers are more reliable than other types of refrigerators, including the coveted French-door style.

MLK weekend is also a great time to snag a deal on a mattress with major brands offering meaningful discounts, along with other items to help you sleep better. There will be plenty of bedding sales on sheets, pillows, duvet covers or anything you need to enhance your bedroom.

CR says the best pillows stabilize your neck and align it with the rest of your body. The right bedding is also key. Look for sheets in breathable fabrics like 100-percent cotton or linen.

And retailers know that January is when those New Year’s resolutions kick in! So, you're going to see discounts on fitness tools, trackers, and equipment.

If you need a new treadmill for your home gym or want a fitness tracker or a smartwatch, January is the time to look for deals on those items.

CR says to be on the lookout for retailers and fitness brands that may offer special promotions not just on products themselves but subscriptions and memberships as well.