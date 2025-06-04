Consumer Reports: What to buy in June 2025

Summer’s heating up, and so are the savings. With Father’s Day, graduation season, and warmer weather in full swing, June is packed with smart shopping opportunities.

Consumer Reports breaks down the best deals to help you make the most of your money.

June is all about backyard BBQs, beach days, and scoring the perfect gift for dads and grads.

And just in time, retailers are rolling out major markdowns ahead of Father’s Day on the 15th and the official start of summer.

Take the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch on sale at Walmart , the rugged, top-rated model aced all of CR’s tests, and it’s a perfect pick for anyone who loves the outdoors.

If you’re shopping for a D-I-Y Dad, make his day with a heavy-duty Craftsman cordless drill marked down at Walmart . CR’s tests show it handles well and is quick when it comes to drilling and driving.

If a frozen poolside drink is essential to you or your dad, whip one up with the durable GE personal blender , which is discounted on Amazon . It earned top scores in CR’s icy drink and purée tests, and is dishwasher-safe.

While having fun in the sun, remember to protect your skin. The Neutrogena SPF 50 spray is one of CR’s top-rated spray sunscreens, and it’s a steal on Amazon so that you can stock up for the season.

And if you dream of buying a mattress, CR says it’s worth waiting for deeper discounts around the Fourth of July.

So, make a splash with your gifts this June without drowning your wallet.

Happy Summer and happy shopping!