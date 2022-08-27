x

Continua Cierre Parcial Del Gobierno Federal

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 January 14, 2019 7:26 AM January 14, 2019 in Hechos Valle
By: Yuridia González
Weslaco.-El Presidente y Los Congresistas demócratas siguen sin lograr un acuerdo mientras que Trump continúa exigiendo más de cinco mil millones de dólares para su Muro Fronterizo.
Más detalles con nuestra reportera Yuridia González.
Vea video adjunto para el reporte completo.

