Convicted sex offender arrested at Brownsville port of entry

A convicted sex offender was arrested in the Valley Tuesday for failing to register in Houston, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Wayne Hailey was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge for having an outstanding warrant for sex offender failure to comply/register out of Harris County, the news release stated.

Hailey was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, where he awaits extradition