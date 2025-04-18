Convicted sex offender from Mexico sentenced for attempting illegal re-entry near La Grulla

A convicted sex offender was sentenced for attempting to illegally re-enter the United States after being previously deported, according to a news release.

The news release said 35-year-old Rogelio Catalan-Hernandez, a citizen from Mexico, was sentenced to more than four years in prison and two years of supervised probation.

The news release said U.S. Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande City arrested Catalan-Hernandez as he attempted to illegally enter the U.S. near La Grulla on Oct. 29, 2024.

Catalan-Hernandez was previously convicted in Bridgeport for sexual assault of a child in June 2021. He was sentenced to five years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender.